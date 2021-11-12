Day Foundation executive director under investigation for embezzling $40,000 from the organization

Rock Island Ald. Dave Geenen, executive director of the Doris and Victor Day Foundation, is under investigation for embezzlement.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms on Friday confirmed that the ongoing criminal investigation by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office centers around Rock Island 7th Ward Ald. Dave Geenen.

Geenen is executive director of the Doris and Victor Day Foundation, and on Nov. 9, Sheriff Gerry Bustos opened a criminal investigation into the suspected theft of $40,000 from the Day Foundation. A forensic audit of the accounts are currently being completed and will be used to assist the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation with the cooperation of the foundation and further information will be released when appropriate, according a release from the Sheriff’s Office. Geenen has been executive director of the charitable organization since 2013.