Our Day of Caring is underway, and the challenge is ON!

We’re collecting nonperishable food and other items and financial donations at Fareway through June 17 at 6:30 p.m. for the River Bend Food Bank.

Day of Caring challenge (photo: Patty Gilbert)

Drop by any of these area Fareway locations to donate:

3705 25th Street, Moline

3800 Belmont Road, Bettendorf

1635 W. 53rd Street, Davenport

The first 50 people at each Fareway location will receive 2 tickets to the River Bandits!

Can’t make it in person? No problem! You can still donate by scanning our QR Code or clicking here.

#NexstarCares #NexstarNation