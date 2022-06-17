Our Day of Caring is underway, and the challenge is ON!
We’re collecting nonperishable food and other items and financial donations at Fareway through June 17 at 6:30 p.m. for the River Bend Food Bank.
Drop by any of these area Fareway locations to donate:
- 3705 25th Street, Moline
- 3800 Belmont Road, Bettendorf
- 1635 W. 53rd Street, Davenport
The first 50 people at each Fareway location will receive 2 tickets to the River Bandits!
Can’t make it in person? No problem! You can still donate by scanning our QR Code or clicking here.
#NexstarCares #NexstarNation