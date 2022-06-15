You’re invited to our Day of Caring event on June 16th and 17th! We’re collecting nonperishable food and other items and financial donations for the River Bend Food Bank, which is marking 40 years of helping residents of the Quad Cities.

The first 50 people at each Fareway location in the QCs will receive 2 tickets to the River Bandits. Stop by any of these locations to make a donation:

3705 25th Street in Moline

3800 Belmont Road in Bettendorf

1635 W. 53rd Street in Davenport

Can’t make it in person? No problem! You can still donate by scanning our QR Code or clicking here.