The Figge Art Museum in partnership with LULAC Davenport, Ascentra Credit Union and Hola America are excited to present Día de Los Muertos, Day of the Dead, a free Family Fiesta at the Figge (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) this Sunday, Oct. 16.

Guests are invited to celebrate and honor the memories of loved ones through music, dance, food, and community. Get up close to the larger-than-life Catrinas that will be on view throughout the galleries and experience a traditional altar created by the LULAC Davenport Youth Council, on view in the Figge’s Quad City Bank & Trust Grand Lobby through Nov. 4.

A variety of activities will be taking place throughout the day including the chance for attendees to dress as a Catrina and enter a costume contest, join a parade around the building, and take in performances by Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico and the West Liberty High School Mariachi Band: Los Cometas Mariachi. Make clay figures, take home a sugar skull to decorate and sample traditional Mexican food during the festivities.

QC Ballet Folklorico will perform during the Day of the Dead fiesta.

“Not only does Day of the Dead have strong ties with our Hispanic community, but it was also declared a World Heritage Day by UNESCO in 2003, acknowledging the importance and strength of living heritage that is transmitted through community from generation to generation,” said Figge education programs coordinator Heather Aaronson. “We are honored to work with our long-standing community partners so we can continuing to celebrate our collective humanity through this beautiful holiday and share world culture with the Quad Cities.”

The public is invited to share a picture and/or memory of a loved one who has passed by emailing the information to FiggePrograms@gmail.com to be shared on the community altar.

Schedule of Events :

Noon – 5 p.m.: FREE museum admission

Noon – 3 p.m.: Food, crafts and performances

1:30 p.m.: Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico

2:30 p.m.: West Liberty HS Mariachi Band: Los Cometas Mariachi

Additional Events Include :