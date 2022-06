We collected nonperishable food and financial donations at Fareway June 16 and June 17 for the River Bend Food Bank.

Thanks to your generosity, our Nexstar Days of Caring collected 1,310 lbs. of food, which is enough for the River Bend Food Bank to distribute 1,091 meals! You can still donate here.

Day of Caring 2022 (photo: Brian Weckerly)

Day of Caring 2022 (photo: Brian Weckerly)

Day of Caring 2022 (photo: Brian Weckerly)

Day of Caring challenge (photo: Patty Gilbert)

(photo: Brian Weckerly)

(photo: Brian Weckerly)



(photo: Brian Weckerly)

(photo: Brian Weckerly)

(photo: Brian Weckerly)

(photo: Brian Weckerly)

(photo: Brian Weckerly)

