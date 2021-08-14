DCI agent: Waterloo man faces charges after he took wallet dropped in casino

A 34-year-old Waterloo man is behind bars after a victim dropped a wallet on a casino floor.

In an arrest affidavit, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Louis Brown charges Tyrone Thompson Jr. with ongoing criminal conduct, identity theft, forgery and second-degree theft.

Charges stem from a June 12, 2020, incident in which a victim dropped his wallet on the floor at Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. It had $800 in cash, the man’s driver’s license, his Social Security card and a credit card, an arrest affidavit says.

Rhythm City Casino surveillance video shows Thompson, along with a companion, pick up the wallet and enter the men’s restroom. A short time later, Thompson and the other person left the casino without turning in the wallet.

On June 12, Thompson used the personal information in the wallet to open a Bank of the West checking account in the victim’s name. He ordered and received Bank of the West checks and a debit card.

He then shared the Bank of the West checks with two other people.

They wrote checks in the victim’s name at U. S. Bank, Kwik Star, Star, Hy-Vee, Scheels, Fleet Farm, Staples and Farm and Fleet.

Thompson, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set to appear Aug. 24 in Scott County Court.

