Officer involved in fatal shooting identified

A four-year veteran of the Davenport Police Department has been identified as the officer involved in the Wednesday fatal shooting of Bobby Klum.

Officer Mason Roth has voluntarily cooperated with the investigation, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The DCI has interviewed Roth, the release says.

Local 4 News featured Roth in a 2019 story about local law enforcement breaking the cycle of teen crime. Watch here.

In keeping with departmental policy, Roth remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the facts and circumstances will be provided to the Scott County Attorney’s Office for review, the release says.

The incident

Shortly after Wednesday, the Davenport Police Department requested the Iowa DCI to investigate the shooting of a wanted and armed individual near the intersection of 8th and Iowa Streets.

The individual, later identified as Bobby Klum, 37, a Scott County resident, was walking around the neighborhood with a handgun pointed at his head. Officers responded and attempted to deescalate the situation.

Klum refused to comply with officers’ commands and “discharged two less-lethal rounds with allegedly no effect,” the release says.

One officer fired his gun and struck Klum in the mid-torso. Klum was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.

