DCI: Iowa prison employees killed by two inmates during attempted escape on Tuesday

ANAMOSA, IOWA — Two employees of the Anamosa State Penitentiary were killed on Tuesday by two inmates attempting an escape from the prison, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Lorena Schulte, a nurse at the prison, and Robert McFarland, a corrections officer, were both killed after being attacked with hammers on Tuesday morning during the escape attempt. Authorities say inmates Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodward were attempting to cut through bars on a window in a breakroom using a metal grinder when Schulte and McFarland interceded.

The two were struck in the back of the head with hammers. Schulte was pronounced dead at the scene, McFarland died en route to a local hospital. Another prison employee, Laurie Mathias, and another inmate, McKinley Roby, were assaulted by Dutcher and Woodward as well. On Wednesday DCI authorities called Mathias and Roby ‘heroes’ for interceding.

Dutcher and Woodward were taken into custody within the prison. Each are now charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and individual counts of Attempted Murder and Kidnapping. Dutcher was currently serving a 50 year sentence with a tentative release date of April 2057. Woodard was serving a 25 year sentence with a tentative release date of March 2029.

The two inmates were able to checkout the tools used in the attack and attempted escape from a prison tool shop. Exact details of how long they had possession of those tools is still being investigated.