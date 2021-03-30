De-escalation class simulates use of force in real-life situations

Imagine being in a situation where you have to make a decision that could end someone’s life.

That’s the reality law enforcement officers face every day.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office held de-escalation training last week to help deputies diffuse a situation without having to use force.

Major Shawn Roth, with the department, says 98% of calls can be solved by just communicating with a person. but some calls end with a gun having to be fired.

Police officers and deputies are often putting their lives on the line.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department had its deputies go through de-escalation training to help them learn how to diffuse a tough situation. They respond to many dangerous calls.

Gun calls can be among the most dangerous for officers and deputies.

“Potentially the suspects could have one as well,” Roth said. “They could have other weapons like you see in some of these scenarios where we have a knife involved too and it didn’t mean you have to shoot somebody, but you certainly have to know how to communicate with them and try to gain compliance as quickly and effectively as possible.”

Roth says they sometimes enter a potentially dangerous situation, with little information to go on.

“Sometimes the only information you have is a disturbance or a shots fired and you’re just going in and trying to figure that out in seconds what may be a lifetime of problems for somebody and you’re trying to figure it out in real time and real speed,” he said.

Roth say it’s especially tough when you’re the first officer to arrive at the scene. Back-up could be a minute away.

That one minute can feel like an eternity.

“If you’re in a fight for your life, that’s a long time,” Roth said. “It’s a bad feeling to be sitting there. You get this helpless feeling a little bit when you want to help somebody you want to render that first aid, but you know I don’t know if I can do that depending on what this scenario is going to throw at me.”

With gun crime continuing to rise in the Quad Cities, officers and deputies keep being put in these dangerous situations, this training is crucial.