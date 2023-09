Come relax, de-stress and participate in a low-impact workout during the last Yoga in the Park of the summer from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Peterson Park, Moline.

The class is free and open to all ages and skill levels. Bring your own mat or towel and water. Restrooms are available on-site at the park, 37th Street and 8th Avenue.

In the event of inclement weather, cancellation will be posted on the Moline Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

