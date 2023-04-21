On Thursday at approximately 6 p.m., officers of the Muscatine Police Department responded to the report of a medical emergency in the parking lot of 412 Cleveland. Upon arrival, a deceased adult man was found in a vehicle, which was parked in the lot, police said Friday.

At this point, the cause of death is unknown, but foul play is not suspected. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Casey Jensen at 563-263-9922 ext. 614.