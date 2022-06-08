UPDATE, 10:08 a.m., June 9 — The investigation into the June 8, 2022 Davenport Police Officer Involved shooting is currently being conducted. The deceased subject is 45-year-old Jason James Morales, from Davenport, police said Thursday.

The involved officer’s name is still currently being withheld until this investigation is complete. Police did not release any further information.

EARLIER: On Wednesday, June 8, at approximately 12:48 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the Casey’s Convenience Store, located at 1691 W. 53rd Street, in reference to a subject possibly tampering with an air conditioning unit on the side of the business. A uniformed officer arrived on the scene and made contact with the subject.

A wanted check determined that the individual had outstanding warrants. During the course of the interaction, a physical confrontation ensued, leading to shots fired between the subject and the officer. The subject, an adult male, sustained injuries from gunfire and was transported by Medic EMS to a hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the altercation.

Per department policy, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave and an outside agency will investigate the incident. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) will conduct a joint investigation. No further information is available at this time.

