Deadliest week of the pandemic in Iowa

The daily metrics returned to the top of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ daily news conference for the first time in more than a week — and the COVID-19 death total matched the state’s second worst day.

The 18 additional deaths announced Friday — along with 18 Tuesday and 17 Wednesday — made it Iowa’s deadliest week during the pandemic.

Only May 5, when 19 Iowans were lost, has had a higher daily total than three of the dates this week.

16 of the 18 who died were in the state’s long-term care facilities.

In all, 338 Iowans have died of COVID-19.

There were 374 new positive cases in the past 24 hours (14,049 total). 387 are hospitalized, 130 are in the ICU and 6,561 have recovered.

95,556 tests have been administered.

