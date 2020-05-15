Deadliest week of the pandemic in Iowa

The daily metrics returned to the top of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ daily news conference for the first time in more than a week — and the COVID-19 death total matched the state’s second worst day.

The 18 additional deaths announced Friday — along with 18 Tuesday and 17 Wednesday — made it Iowa’s deadliest week during the pandemic.

Only May 5, when 19 Iowans were lost, has had a higher daily total than three of the dates this week.

16 of the 18 who died were in the state’s long-term care facilities.

In all, 338 Iowans have died of COVID-19.

There were 374 new positive cases in the past 24 hours (14,049 total). 387 are hospitalized, 130 are in the ICU and 6,561 have recovered.

95,556 tests have been administered.

93 people have died from #COVID-19 over the past week in Iowa, according to @IAPublicHealth. Deadliest week so far.

Daily count:

Friday: 18 deaths

Thursday: 12 deaths

Wednesday: 17 deaths

Tuesday: 18 deaths

Monday: 6 deaths

Sunday: 13 deaths

Saturday: 9 deaths @WHOhd https://t.co/wApxAd5Pgo — Dave Price (@idaveprice) May 15, 2020

I asked @IAGovernor if duplications were included in the state's stats of how many Iowans have been tested for #COVID19 — she said that "1 in 34" figure does NOT include Iowans who tested more than once. — Monica Madden (@themonicamadden) May 15, 2020

Gov. Reynolds also said the state's stockpile is in "good shape," as PPE requests have declined – this weekend is the first time the state won't be delivering PPE to Iowa's counties. — Monica Madden (@themonicamadden) May 15, 2020