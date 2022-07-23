The deadline for nominations for three categories of the Quad Cities ATHENA women’s leadership awards is Aug. 15, a news release says.
Award categories include the ATHENA Leadership Award, Women of Influence, and Emerging Leaders. Nomination details and required forms are here.
Honorees will be recognized at the ATHENA Awards Luncheon on Oct. 6, 2022, at the Waterfront Convention Center.
ATHENA Leadership Awards sponsored by Arconic (female leaders ages 60+). Nominees should meet these criteria:
- Notable success in her chosen field
- Has made a lasting impact on her community through civic, nonprofit, philanthropic and/or
volunteer engagement
- Has a personal and professional reputation showing high integrity and ethical standards
- Is a role model for other women
- Actively assists women in achieving their full leadership potential
- Previous ATHENA Leadership Award recipients are not eligible for nomination; however, past nominees may be nominated again.
Women of Influence Awards (female leaders ages 30-59). Nominees should meet these criteria:
- Demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in her business or profession
- Has made an impact on her community through civic, nonprofit, philanthropic and/or volunteer
engagement
- Is a role model for other women
- Assists other women on their leadership path
- Previous ATHENA Leadership Award honorees and nominees may be nominated again.
Emerging Leader Awards (female leaders ages 18-29).Nominees should meet these criteria:
- Involvement with civic and nonprofit organizations
- Has a personal and/or professional reputation showing high integrity and ethical standards
- Is a role model for other women through her achievements and ethical standards
- Continues to advance in her chosen field and/or is moving into further leadership positions in
the community
- Previous ATHENA Leadership Award honorees and nominees may be nominated again.
- For more information visit here.