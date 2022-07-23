The deadline for nominations for three categories of the Quad Cities ATHENA women’s leadership awards is Aug. 15, a news release says.

Award categories include the ATHENA Leadership Award, Women of Influence, and Emerging Leaders. Nomination details and required forms are here.

Honorees will be recognized at the ATHENA Awards Luncheon on Oct. 6, 2022, at the Waterfront Convention Center.

ATHENA Leadership Awards sponsored by Arconic (female leaders ages 60+). Nominees should meet these criteria:

Notable success in her chosen field

Has made a lasting impact on her community through civic, nonprofit, philanthropic and/or

volunteer engagement

volunteer engagement Has a personal and professional reputation showing high integrity and ethical standards

Is a role model for other women

Actively assists women in achieving their full leadership potential

Previous ATHENA Leadership Award recipients are not eligible for nomination; however, past nominees may be nominated again.

Women of Influence Awards (female leaders ages 30-59). Nominees should meet these criteria:

Demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in her business or profession

Has made an impact on her community through civic, nonprofit, philanthropic and/or volunteer

engagement

engagement Is a role model for other women

Assists other women on their leadership path

Previous ATHENA Leadership Award honorees and nominees may be nominated again.

Emerging Leader Awards (female leaders ages 18-29).Nominees should meet these criteria: