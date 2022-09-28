The deadline is quickly approaching for high school students who want to request a nomination to a U.S. military service academy for the Class of 2027 from U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). Nominations will close on Tuesday, November 1 and her office has been accepting applications through her website from students since March. Every year, with the help of a nominating committee, she selects nominees from a group of outstanding Illinois students to receive Congressional nominations to attend West Point, the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy or the Merchant Marine Academy.

“It takes a special kind of young person to succeed at a U.S. military service academy,” says Duckworth. “The rigorous nomination process demands outstanding test scores, a high GPA and a commitment to community service. I encourage all interested Illinois students to apply for a nomination and I applaud their desire to serve our country.”

These academies allow students to serve their country while receiving a full four-year scholarship. Upon acceptance of an appointment into an Academy, a student commits to five years of active-duty service after graduation. U.S. citizens between the ages of 17 and 23 may receive appointment to one of the four service academies.

To be considered, a student must receive a formal nomination from their member of Congress, Senator or the Vice President. Students must apply directly to the Military Service Academy and elected official of their choice to be considered. A nomination does not guarantee an offer of appointment. For more information, students can visit Senator Duckworth’s website.