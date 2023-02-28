Henry County’s Consolidated Election takes place on April 4 and the last day to register to vote in that election is March 7. Any registered voter who has changed their name or address must update their registration to be eligible to vote in the upcoming election.

Residents can register to vote or change their information at the County Clerk’s office, 307 W. Center Street in Cambridge, at their local City Clerk’s office or any local library. Voters can also obtain a mail-in voter registration form at any post office in Henry County. Click here to register to vote online through the Illinois State Board of Elections. For more information, contact Barb Link, Henry County Clerk/Recorder, at (309) 937-3493.