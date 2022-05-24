Henry County Clerk/Recorder Barb Link reminds Henry County citizens who wish to vote in the June 28 General Primary Election that May 31 is the last day to register to vote. Any registered voter who has changed their address must do so in order to be eligible to vote in the upcoming election.

Residents may register to vote or change their address at the County Clerk’s office in Cambridge, at their local City Clerk’s office or any library. Voters may also obtain a mail-in voter registration form at any Post Office in Henry County or by clicking here.

For more information, please contact Ms. Link at (309) 937-3493.