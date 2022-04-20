The Quad City Botanical Center is taking orders for its annual plant sale.

Orders are due Saturday, April 23 to be picked up on Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., a news release says.

This year, more than different varieties of annuals and perennials are included in the sale, including staff favorites. Individual plants are available for sale from $3 -$12.50 with a majority of the 4” pots offered at $5.50.

Gardeners can select from four medium or large-sized container combinations that Botanical Center staff have designed. Each combo comes with five to eight plants and a planting diagram. The plants come in individual pots and can be re-potted into a container at home. Medium container combos fit into a 12-14-inch pot. Large container combos fit into an 18-20-inch pot.

Proceeds from the annual plant sale support the Botanical Center’s educational mission of bringing people and plants together in fun and meaningful ways.

Order online here or call 309-794-0091, or order via email at service@qcgardens.com

There will not be an open stock sale in May. Order online for the only opportunity to support the gardens during this fundraiser.