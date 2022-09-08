Today, September 8, is the last day to file as a write-in candidate for the upcoming November 8 General Election as a candidate in Henry County, IL. Interested candidates must file a Declaration of Intent to be a write-in candidate form before 4:30 p.m. today in the Henry County Clerk’s Office, 307 W. Center Street in Cambridge.

“We have the necessary form(s) and will notarize the declaration forms for candidates at no charge,” said Henry County Clerk Barb Link in a press release.

For more information, contact Barb Link at (309) 937-3493.