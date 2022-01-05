Deadline is Jan. 12 to apply for new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training from QC United Way

Diversity, equity and inclusion are hot-button issues everywhere across the country, and United Way Quad Cities is offering a way for local leaders to put those principles into practice.

“Now more than ever, our community needs strong leadership as we respond to the pandemic, dismantle systemic racism and advocate for a more equitable community for all,” according to United Way. There is a Jan. 12 deadline to apply for the next six-week session of United Way’s Quad Cities Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (QCDEI) Leadership Institute.

Starting Jan. 25, this six-week (on Tuesday mornings), in-person program will prepare leaders from across the area to be effective stewards for our community’s future. You’ll join Dr. LaDrina Wilson, founder of Iman Consulting, as well as a slate of guest speakers and other professionals, volunteers and neighbors committed to advancing equity.

LaDrina Wilson, founder of Iman Consulting, will lead the Leadership Institute.

Take part in courageous conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion; principles that can strengthen organizations and neighborhoods; the history of systemic racism; insight on current community challenges and opportunity gaps; and how to turn equity ideas into action, according to United Way.

Participants can expect support in identifying opportunities to enhance DEI efforts through projects, initiatives or programs that may be implemented in a workplace setting or in the community.

The two-hour classes will be held in-person at Geifman First Equity, 2172 56th Ave. West, Bettendorf, on Tuesdays, Jan. 25 – March 8, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

To ensure quality programming and engagement, participation is limited to 20 people (one person per organization). Ideal candidates have an interest in contributing to a more equitable workplace and are committed to community engagement and leadership. Candidates may apply more than once to future sessions.

Cost is $250 per session, limited to 20 participants. Scholarships are available. You can apply HERE.