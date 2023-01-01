Applicants hoping to secure a 2023 Community Development Block Grant through the City of Moline have until Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, to submit an application, according to a news release.

Community Development Block Grants, or CDBG, are federal funds targeted toward community development in areas such as infrastructure, economic development, housing, public services and other assistance through local grants allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and

Urban Development. For 2023, Moline has around $100,000 in CDBG grant funds to award. All grant requests must be for a minimum of $10,000.

Applications and information on eligibility can be found here.

Late applications will not be considered. Interested applicants must complete the application on the link and submit it electronically. Once submitted, the application will be transmitted to the city’s Community & Economic Development Department, Attention: K. J. Whitley, community

development manager, 619 16th St., Moline, IL 61265. Applicants are advised to read the application instructions before completing the electronic application. The application shall be submitted in full, including, all requested attachments.

A pre-application (submittal) meeting will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in the second floor Committee-of-the-Whole room at City Hall. Attendance is not required but strongly encouraged to assist applicants through the process.

All applicants who submit a completed application will have an opportunity to speak on the application directly to the Citizen Advisory Council on Urban Policy (CACUP) Board for consideration. That meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. Remote attendance will be available. CACUP has the discretion to recommend an award of less than $10,000 to a sub recipient. All sub recipients are required to have a DUNS number and an active unique identifier number within 30 days of CACUP recommendations to the Moline City Council.

If you need technical assistance or have questions pertaining to the application, contact K. J. Whitley, community development manager, at 309-524-2044, kwhitley@moline.il.us or Tara Osborne, grant project accountant, 309-524-2035, tosborne@moline.il.us.