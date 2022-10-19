Clinton County residents who want a November 8 General Election ballot mailed to their home must have their request in to the Clinton County Auditor’s Office before 5 p.m. on Monday, October 24. Absentee ballots cannot be mailed after that date as part of new election laws approved by the Iowa Legislature last year.

“The change in the law has moved back the last day we can mail absentee ballots,” said Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker. “However, voters may still vote absentee in-person at the Clinton County Auditor’s Office through Monday, November 7.”

The Clinton County Auditor’s Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 24 for requesting ballots. The office is located at 1900 N. Third Street in Clinton.

Absentee ballots being returned by mail need to be at the Clinton County Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m. on November 8 to be counted. The new deadline is also a result of new elections laws approved by the Iowa Legislature last year. Postmarks and barcodes on the envelope are no longer allowed to be used for ballots received after Election Day.

For more information about the 2022 General Election, contact the Clinton County Auditor’s office at (563) 244-0568 or click here.