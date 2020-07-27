Deadline to apply for East Moline grants set

A grants submission deadline has been announced by the East Moline Community Fund, an affiliate fund of The Moline Foundation.
Non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply if they serve the citizens of East Moline and the surrounding area.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, applications will be accepted electronically through info@molinefoundation.org.
Please provide a PDF file of the grant submission packet. Applications will also be accepted via US Mail but must be postmarked by the due date of Friday, August 28.
Any non-profit, 501 (c)3 organization or governmental entity serving the citizens of East Moline, Illinois are welcome to apply. An application should consist of:
- No more than a two-page letter explaining your need and amount requested
- A basic budget explanation corresponding to the requested amount
- The name, telephone number, and email address of the organization’s contact person
- The organization’s mission
- Names, addresses, and email addresses of its board members
- Income and expense statement and most current balance sheet
- 501 (c)3 IRS determination letter
If you need further information, please contact Claudia Meenan at The Moline Foundation at (309) 736-3800, or cmeenan@molinefoundation.org or visit www.molinefoundation.org.
East Moline Community Fund officers and members include Connie Dowsett, Chair, Larry Anderson, Vice Chair, Bill Phares, Secretary-Treasurer, members Bob Baecke, Terry Brahm, Willie Ellis, Doug Reynolds, Cathie Rochau, and Pat Van Bruwaene.