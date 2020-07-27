Deadline to apply for East Moline grants set

A grants submission deadline has been announced by the East Moline Community Fund, an affiliate fund of The Moline Foundation.

Non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply if they serve the citizens of East Moline and the surrounding area.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, applications will be accepted electronically through info@molinefoundation.org.

Please provide a PDF file of the grant submission packet. Applications will also be accepted via US Mail but must be postmarked by the due date of Friday, August 28.

Any non-profit, 501 (c)3 organization or governmental entity serving the citizens of East Moline, Illinois are welcome to apply. An application should consist of:

No more than a two-page letter explaining your need and amount requested

A basic budget explanation corresponding to the requested amount

The name, telephone number, and email address of the organization’s contact person

The organization’s mission

Names, addresses, and email addresses of its board members

Income and expense statement and most current balance sheet

501 (c)3 IRS determination letter

If you need further information, please contact Claudia Meenan at The Moline Foundation at (309) 736-3800, or cmeenan@molinefoundation.org or visit www.molinefoundation.org.

East Moline Community Fund officers and members include Connie Dowsett, Chair, Larry Anderson, Vice Chair, Bill Phares, Secretary-Treasurer, members Bob Baecke, Terry Brahm, Willie Ellis, Doug Reynolds, Cathie Rochau, and Pat Van Bruwaene.