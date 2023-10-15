Important dates are coming up soon for Scott County voters wanting to make their voices heard on the city/school Election Day on Tuesday, November 7.

The deadline to preregister to vote is Monday, October 23 at 5 p.m. Preregistering to vote means your name and address will appear in the voter records on Election Day, which speeds up processing time at the polls. This is also the time to update registration information, if necessary.

Completed request forms to have ballots mailed to voters are due in the Auditor’s Office by Monday, October 23 before 5 p.m. Ballots will be mailed starting Wednesday, October 18. The absentee ballot request forms are available on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. Call (563) 326-8631 to request a mailed ballot.

In-person early voting at the Auditor’s Office is from Wednesday, October 18 – Monday, November 6. Voting is available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 28 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Voting will be in the Board of Supervisor Room on the first floor, 600 W. Fourth Street in Davenport.

Early voting is also available at satellite locations, including:

Scott County Library, 200 N. Sixth Street in Eldridge on October 25 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Center Campus on October 27 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Avenue on October 26 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount Street on October 24 from 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

The deadline for returning absentee ballots to the Auditor’s Office is November 7 at 8 p.m. Ballots can be mailed in or hand delivered to the Auditor’s Office by the voter, a member of the voter’s household, an immediate family member of the voter or a delivery agent. There are special rules for returning ballots by a delivery agent, which are available on the Auditor’s website.

A ballot drop box is also available for voters to return their absentee ballots. It’s located at the Scott County Administrative Center, on the west side of the parking lot. The box will be available October 18 – Election Day, November 7 at 8 p.m.

On November 7, Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters should vote at their regular voting locations. Voters who are unsure of their assigned voting locations can call the Auditor’s Office at (563) 326-8631 or use the Precinct Finder located on the Auditor’s Page of the Scott County website.

“Please make a plan to vote so your voice is heard,” said Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins.

For more information on the election, click here.