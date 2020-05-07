Deal averts strike at dozens of nursing homes

An example of an N95 mask.

Staff at dozens of Illinois nursing homes — including one in Galesburg and one in Sterling — have called off a strike set for Friday morning after the workers’ union reached a deal with nursing home owners.

The Service Employees International Union represents more than 10,000 workers at 100 nursing homes, most in the Chicago area. Union leaders said in a statement Thursday morning that they had reached a two-year tentative contract with home owners that would protect workers and residents “during this time of unprecedented vulnerability and risk.”

Union leaders have said the pandemic revealed long-standing issues including low wages, short staffing and lack of adequate supplies inside nursing homes.

The two locally impacted nursing homes are Aperion Care Highwood in Galesburg and the Sterling Pavilion in Sterling.

— Staff and AP reports