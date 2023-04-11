Rhythm City Casino Resort welcomes Deana Carter to the Event Center on Thursday, July 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available online here or at The Market at Rhythm City. There will be a presale on Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m., and tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. The Event Center is located at 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport.

(photo courtesy Rhythm City Casino)

Deana Carter defied the typical Nashville artist blueprint and made her mark her way. She took the world by storm with her wildly successful multi-platinum international debut “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” over two decades ago. Anchored by the mega hit “Strawberry Wine”, she showcased her own blend of country and retro rock mixed with the folksy singer/songwriter qualities that have earned her well-deserved respect and acclaim.

Carter’s latest release, “Southern Way of Life” was her first as CEO on her own Little Nugget Records, distributed by Sony/Red. The songs on the album move through the sometimes-rocky terrain of adulthood, including losing love, relationships, trials, tribulations and life. She splits her time between Los Angeles, Florida and Nashville, writing and producing pop/rock and country music when she’s not touring or making movies.