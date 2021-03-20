Deanery School of Music moves forward with executive director

The board of the newly formed Deanery School of Music has selected Rishi Wagle of Bettendorf to become its first executive director.

He will work closely with the board and with Hannah Holman, its artistic director, to address the many initiatives associated with the start of the new organization, a news release says.

Board President Dr. Joseph Lohmuller made the announcement after meeting with the full board. “There are so many moving parts associated with an adventure like this that we feel it needs someone who is a quick learner with vision and experience to help the board,” he said. “A lot of things need to happen in a relatively short time. We are very fortunate to have Rishi to guide and lead us.”

Board Vice- President Trish Duffy was equally pleased and excited. “Rishi, who went through substantial music education here in the Quad Cities, also brings leadership skills from his work experience while at Brown University,” she said. “He is passionate about the opportunity to increase the local offerings of music education and especially to those who have less access to those offerings. His vision to help increase diversity in music by adhering to the possible interests of the students could increase our reach to the entire community.”

Wagle is a Quad City native who graduated from Pleasant Valley High School, and then from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, with a concentration in music, and minors in theater arts and computer science.

As an AmeriCorps fellow he created and taught a math curriculum for tutoring high school students of low-income and underprivileged background through a company called Saga Education. While at Brown, he served as technical director of Alumnae Hall, was a Coding Club instructor for the French American School of Rhode Island, and instructed students in piano technique, coding skills, music theory and music composition.

“That combination and breadth of accomplishment alone was really intriguing,” Holman said. “I am so looking forward to working with him on the tasks before us.”

Among those tasks will be assisting the board and its volunteers in raising money for building restoration and renovation, programmatic development, faculty recruitment and the development of a needs-and-talent driven scholarship fund and an instrument library.

“There is no cause I value more than bringing music education to young musicians, and this is a tremendous opportunity to make a significant positive impact on the Quad Cities community and its music students,” Wagle said.

The Deanery School of Music is at 1103 Main Street, in Davenport. It is incorporated at the Quad City Music Academy, a not-for-profit corporation. Its mission is to enhance the appreciation and performance of music in the Quad Cities region.

For more information, contact Holman, Hannah@quadcitymusicacademy.org and Lohmuller, Jlohmullermd@gmail.com.