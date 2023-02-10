An inmate death at the Thomson federal penitentiary puts the facility under scrutiny again.

The inmate died last week.

But prison officials didn’t go public with the information quickly.

Employees with the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office say 32-year-old Victor Gutierrez died last Thursday.

And it’s the policy of the Bureau of Prisons to provide information about cases like this to the media and the public promptly.

Local 4 News didn’t get the information about the inmate until we contacted the prison directly Wednesday.

Investigators are still looking into Gutierrez’s death.

Lawmakers have expressed concerns about the prison’s activity like deaths at the prison and complaints about sexual misconduct among inmates.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa went to the prison last week to talk with prison authorities about staffing concerns and the behavior at the facility.