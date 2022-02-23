The Jo Daviess County Coroner continues a death investigation after two people were found deceased shortly before 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a report of two deceased adults discovered in a rural Galena, Ill., residence, a news release says.

Both were pronounced dead by the Jo Daviess County Coroner. The identities of the deceased are being withheld until family members have been notified, the release says.

The sheriff’s office does not have any reason to believe the public is in any danger, the release says. The incident remains under investigation.