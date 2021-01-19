Death of 3-year-old under investigation

The Tuesday death of a 3-year-old is under investigation in Rock Island.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Rock Island police assisted the Rock Island Fire Department ambulance on the 1500 block of 14th½ Street to help an unconscious 3-year-old.

The child was transported to UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island, where the child later was pronounced dead, police said.

The child’s identity will be released later by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson. The incident still is under investigation.

