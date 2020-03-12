Death of 4-month-old under investigation

The Rock Island Police Department and Rock Island Coroner’s Office are currently investigating the death of an infant.

On Tuesday, March 10, the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 400 block of 12th Avenue at approximately 9:10 a.m. to assist with an ambulance call for an unresponsive infant.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased 4-month-old.

An autopsy was conducted in Peoria on Wednesday, March 11. Results from the autopsy are pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.

