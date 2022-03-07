Friends and family of Josh Brennan are devastated by the unexpected, sudden death of the 41-year-old Davenport man. The beloved husband, father, uncle, son and brother leaves an immense hole as large as his legacy of compassion and profound selflessness.

Josh – a transition coordinator with Davenport Community School District – had an epileptic seizure on Feb. 28, which caused cardiac arrest. His brain went without oxygen for too long, and he passed away Tuesday, March 1, his sister Katie Kuehn said Sunday. On Friday, he gave one final gift to others by being an organ donor.

Josh Brennan, 41, of Davenport, died on March 1, 2022.

Among his shocked survivors are his wife, Sarah, children Evelyn, Nora, and Sawyer; his parents Jeff and Sue Brennan, and his sisters Kelly (Chad) Stiffer, Katie (Chris) Kuehn, and Cat (Jerad) Parker.

“We are devastated, utterly gutted,” Katie said Sunday. “Josh was not only the rock for Sarah and the kids but also for his parents, sisters, friends, and community. The financial support received has been such a blessing, as Sarah and the family are dealing with many unknown medical costs. Sarah will be adjusting to life as a one-income household with three children, working full time, and finishing her master’s in social work through the University of Iowa. So any support raised will go towards helping them to adjust during the worst time of their life.”

Sarah works for the Davenport school district as a mental health coordinator, and a GoFundMe page their family started three days ago already has raised $24,782 (as of Monday morning, March 7).

“We are all in shock and deep grief while simultaneously trying to financially plan for the present and future days as the outcome of this tragic loss,” Josh’s sister Kelly wrote for the site. “Your donations will go toward all unexpected expenses, medical bills, and end of life services. Additional funds will be needed for his family and children to assist with costs of therapy, food, home, basic daily living expenses, and other as-of-yet unforeseen expenses.”

The family will hold a memorial service today at 2 p.m. at Runge Mortuary, and a public visitation from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Runge, 838 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. One friend shared on his online memorial page Monday:

“There are no words to describe the immense amount of pain that we feel as we mourn this great loss with you. Josh was such a beautiful and generous spirit who we were truly blessed and fortunate to know. His name legacy lives on in the hearts and mind of all those that were honored enough to be graced by his presence.”

Josh’s untimely death stemmed from a brain tumor discovered by accident in 2009.

He had workplace injury that required him to get an MRI, Katie said. He had the tumor removed in July 2009 and “we were so grateful when it came back benign,” she said. “Beginning about 3 years ago or so, Josh had his first seizure. The doctors attributed it to scar tissue from the brain surgery. He has battled epilepsy since then, dealing with a series of seizures.” Josh was treated for epilepsy through the University of Iowa.

Growing up in Eldridge

Josh grew up in Eldridge and graduated from North Scott High in 1999. He married the love of his life, Sarah (Fanth) on June 29, 2012. Together they created a family with three beautiful and amazing children, Evelyn (5), Nora (5) and Sawyer (4).

Josh and Sarah’s children — Sawyer, Nora and Evelyn.

“The sense of safety and security Josh provided as a husband and father was palpable and witnessed in everyday simple moments,” his obituary says. “He always ensured his family was well-nourished, treasured time with his children, and he was a solid foundation of love and comfort for his loving wife, Sarah.”

“He was stubborn, opinionated, and defiant at times,” Katie said, noting he was six years older than her and Kelly’s little brother by four years.

“As children, Josh and I did not always get along, but he was also super protective of both of his sisters,” Katie said. “When I was in kindergarten, I cried through my first day of school and they had to call Josh down from 6th grade to comfort me. Josh got me into my love of politics, and I have been volunteering for presidential campaigns since I was in high school, just like him.

“He was my biggest cheerleader, telling me all the time how proud of me he was,” she said. “We talked about every issue under the sun, and both spent too much time invested in educating ourselves about all kinds of local, state, country, and global issues. I could not bring myself to watch the State of the Union on Tuesday (March 1) because Josh was not available to text back and forth about it.”

Josh was always a compassionate kid growing up, his mom Sue said.

“He was known for being a friend to all the students in his school,” she said. “As a child, he made sure to invite a student with a disability to his birthday parties. My husband and I were both teachers. We worked with students with disabilities and disadvantaged children. We included our kids in activities with our students whenever the opportunities occurred. So, I like to think that we got him started on his road to a compassionate life path.”

Josh reading to his three kids.

“Josh was my little brother who I loved fiercely but fought with often growing up,” Kelly said. “He did not like to play the game and do what was expected of him. There were several occasions when he asked me to hide my report card or midterms because he did not want mom or dad to see that they were sent home. My favorite memory of Josh was watching him become an uncle. He was immediately so excited, and he loved Cael so much.

“He loved him, spoiled him, and never forgot to tell him he loved him or that he was proud of him,” Kelly said. “In fact, just this week, I found a text telling Cael how proud he was of him and the progress he made during wrestling this year. I also found myself asking him to help me understand politics and the impact of decisions that were being made. I will forever be lost without his political expertise, passion for injustice, and his love.”

Dedicated to helping others

For most of his adult career, Josh was dedicated to serving individuals with disabilities.

“He always went above and beyond for all of those he worked with,” Sarah said. “Prior to his role with the school district, he worked for over 20 years with a company where he provided direct services to individuals with diverse types of disabilities, from mental illness to brain injury, to autism, and much more. Josh was incredibly passionate and an advocate for the underdog.”

Josh with his daughter Evelyn.

Josh was so excited to get the transition coordinator job last August, supporting students transitioning to the workforce at both Mid-City and North High School in Davenport.

“Both of our parents spent their entire career teaching in the school district, and he was excited to be in the district himself,” Katie said. “This was his first school year in the position, and he was already making a profound impact on the students he served.”

Sarah had taught at Mid-City and their twins went to Early Head Start there. So, Josh had a relationship with the staff and some students before he started there, Katie said. “He was happy to be working with the Mid-City students and staff.”

“He modeled his dedication to others from our parents,” she noted. “Our parents raised us to be very empathetic to others and to understand that there were others in this world that were not blessed with the resources we were.

“Josh was incredibly passionate about working with individuals with disabilities, which I attribute to my dad’s career of working as a special education teacher,” Katie said. “Josh was also passionate about social justice and advocating for the marginalized and underserved communities.”

Josh with his twin girls Nora and Evelyn, adopted in 2018.

Both Josh and Sarah have worked diligently to move forward Harm Reduction in the state of Iowa, and he was integral in spreading training on how to use Narcan across the state (medication for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose), including getting state leaders to take the training, Katie said. “Additionally, he pushed for legislation at the state level so that community members could carry Narcan to help save lives.”

Josh’s compassionate and kind nature reached outward beyond his home and was felt community-wide. He was committed to social justice and serving marginalized populations throughout his life, the obituary says.

He also proudly completed his bachelor’s degree in Communications at Western Illinois University in December 2020. Additionally, Josh received recognition from Western for improving community quality of life amidst the pandemic.

Josh quit his job to stay home with the kids and take care of them during the height of the pandemic, Sarah said.

“He was determined to keep his children safe, including one child who was at particularly substantial risk. When he was not chasing them around the house, he was busy trying to finish his bachelor’s degree online with Western Illinois University,” she said.

“Beyond staying at home during the pandemic, he was an all-around amazing father. He was always incredibly present as a dad and cherished reading to the kids every night before bed and playing the most fun and silly games with them,” Sarah said. “Josh was an expert chef in the kitchen and always made sure the whole house was well-nourished.”

Becoming a father

Josh and Sarah struggled for many years to become pregnant, trying every medical invention there was. After 5-6 miscarriages, they pursued foster care while continuing infertility treatments, Sarah said.

Josh and Sarah Brennan got married in 2012, and had a a half-dozen miscarriages before becoming pregnant through in-vitro fertilization.

“The goal of foster care is for the children to always return home. We knew and understood this. We just had so much love to offer, that at the very least, if we could offer our love, safety, and security, for children in foster care, then that was enough,” she said. “But as many know, not all children are able to return home to their birth families.”

One month after bringing twin baby girls home from the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), the couple got word that their first round of in-vitro fertilization worked.

“I was surprised, because none of the other medical interventions worked, so my confidence was pretty low,” Sarah said. On August 6, 2017, they welcomed baby boy Sawyer into the world.

Josh and Sarah were married less than 10 years, and their kids are age 4 and twin 5-year-olds.

“We officially had three babies under one year old. Fast forward nine months later and on May 16th, 2018, we adopted the girls,” she said. “We have coined them our Irish Triplets.”

Giving in other ways

Josh also loved music and wanted to ensure the clients he served were provided a safe place to come together and dance. Every year, he would set up his equipment and play requested songs from clients across the Quad Cities, Sarah said. “He did this on his own time, just because he genuinely enjoyed making others happy,” she said.

One of the most impactful things Josh did before leaving earthside was getting a former client of his access to the Rock Island Arsenal, so he could visit his grandfather, Sarah said.

“For years, this client just wanted to visit the grave of his grandfather, but due to an unjust charge (which was later dropped), this young man could not step foot on the Arsenal,” she said. “Josh loved a challenge and knew how important it was for this young man to visit his grandfather at graveside. After many phone calls, emails, and letters to local legislatures, Josh’s client was finally granted access to visit the grave of his grandfather.”

Josh Brennan’s family will honor his memory today at Runge Mortuary, Davenport, with a memorial service and visitation.

Josh was known by friends and family for his capacity to care deeply for the world around him, those he worked in service to, and those who were even strangers to him. He continued his legacy of charitable giving and radical caring, even in death, by being an organ donor.

“Though his life ended too soon on March 1, 2022, his life will go on to be the nourishment and life force for many more individuals who were in need of a miracle,” his obituary says. “We honor that Josh was not just our rock, but a gift to the world.”

“I think he has had an organ donor notated on his license since he could drive,” Katie said. “I do not know exactly what impacted him to make that choice but if you asked him, I think he would say it is the right thing to do. And make some comments about not needing them when he is gone.”

If you want contribute to the family GoFundMe, click HERE.