Death of man at Iowa park under investigation

Park rangers from the Iowa Department of Natural resources are continuing to investigate the death of a man that occurred Friday afternoon at an Iowa park.

Around 3:45 p.m., the DNR was notified of a person who had fallen on a trail at Palisades-Kepler State Park in Mount Vernon, receiving lacerations to his head.

Four hikers came upon the man along Cedar Cliff Trail, who was lying along a trail near a bench, bleeding from the injuries. The hikers were able to briefly speak with the victim before he blacked out, prompting them to dial 9-1-1.

First responders from Mount Vernon and Lisbon, as well as Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies and DNR park rangers, responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they were not able to detect a pulse from the man and began immediate medical attention, pronouncing him dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Brian Jungen, 32, of Coralville.

