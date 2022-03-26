An investigation is underway by multiple agencies to find more information about an early-morning apartment fire that killed one person in Clinton.

Crews from the city’s police and fire departments received a call around 6:52 a.m. Saturday regarding flames and smoke at an apartment complex located on 31st Avenue North.

Clinton Fire Department extinguished the fire and found one person dead inside the apartment.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office, Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office and Clinton County Attorney’s Office are assisting the city’s police and fire departments with this investigation.