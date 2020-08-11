Death of Whiteside County Jail inmate investigated

The Illinois State Police announced their Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is assisting the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of the death of a Whiteside County Jail inmate.

The inmate, identified as Michael W. Kinison, 50, of Trenton, Kentucky, was found unresponsive by deputies while during a routine cell check around 7:00 p.m. on August 10. Kinison was given medical assistance by the Whiteside County Deputies and the Morrison Fire Department before being pronounced deceased.

An autopsy was performed by the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office on August 11, but results were not released at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.