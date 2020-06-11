Death of Whiteside County Jail inmate under investigation

An investigation of the death of a Whiteside County Jail inmate is currently underway.

According to Whiteside County Sheriff John F. Booker, correctional deputies responded to a male in his 50s who was unresponsive and not breathing at approximately 4:35 p.m. Wednesday.

The deputies began CPR and requested an ambulance to respond.

Correctional deputies continued CPR until the Morrison Fire Department and Morrison Ambulance arrived.

Emergency personnel continued CPR but were unable to resuscitate the inmate.

During the medical emergency, Whiteside County Jail was put on lockdown and remained so for a short period of time.

Per protocol, Sheriff Booker contacted the Illinois State Police to conduct an investigation in the inmate’s death with the assistance of the Whiteside County coroner.

The inmate did have preexisting medical conditions.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The inmate’s name is not being released at this time.

