Death toll increases to 20 after Rock Island County woman dies from COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,734 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The state has 94,191 cases overall. The health department also announced 51 deaths for a total of 4,177.

Locally, the Rock Island County Health Department announced six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 627.

The new cases involve:

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

Due to federal privacy laws, no additional information regarding these cases is available.

The health department also reported the death of a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized for COVID-19, making this the 20th death in the county.

“We are saddened that another Rock Island County resident has died from COVID-19,” said Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig. “We urge Quad City residents to stay home as much as possible, wear a facial covering when you have to go out and wash your hands frequently. Our most vulnerable residents are depending on you to do your part to keep all of us as safe as possible.”

The Rock Island County Health Department says the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include:

Staying at home as much as possible

Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

Wearing a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

Staying home when you are ill

More information is available here and here.