Deaths in Rock Island County due to COVID-19 reach 90

The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional COVID-19 death, a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized, on Monday, giving the county at total of 90.
There were also 25 new positive cases reported for a total of 3,489 since the pandemic began.
There are currently 21 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 90s
- 3 men in their 60s
- 3 men in their 50s
- 2 men in their 30s
- 2 men in their 20s
- 1 woman in her 70s
- 1 woman in her 60s
- 2 women in their 50s
- 2 women in their 40s
- 2 women in their 30s
- 6 women in their 20s
For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.