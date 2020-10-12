Deaths in Rock Island County due to COVID-19 reach 90

The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional COVID-19 death, a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized, on Monday, giving the county at total of 90.

There were also 25 new positive cases reported for a total of 3,489 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 21 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

The new cases are:

  • 1 man in his 90s
  • 3 men in their 60s
  • 3 men in their 50s
  • 2 men in their 30s
  • 2 men in their 20s
  • 1 woman in her 70s
  • 1 woman in her 60s
  • 2 women in their 50s
  • 2 women in their 40s
  • 2 women in their 30s
  • 6 women in their 20s

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

