Students from the Bettendorf High School Speech and Debate Team recently won honors at the East Iowa District Speech and Debate Tournament at Waterloo West High School in Waterloo. This tournament is the main way students qualify to attend the National Speech & Debate Nationals Tournament in Mesa, Ariz. in June. Bettendorf has officially qualified 10 students to attend the national tournament. Those students and their events are:

• Kimbree Callahan and Heath Leone – Duo Interpretation

• Chris Edwards – Informative Speaking

• Cata Fernandez – Original Oratory

• Ava Holmes – Senate

• Hailey Koch – Humorous Interpretation

• Jason Lin – Informative Speaking

• Max Rantilla – United States Extemporaneous Speaking

• Charlie Silver – United States Extemporaneous Speaking

• MaKaylee Wilson – Program Oral Interpretation

Photo courtesy Bettendorf High School

Bettendorf also had students qualify as Second Alternates in events. Those students and their events are:

• Zach Adams – Second Alternate in International Extemporaneous Speaking

• Lauren Ballard – Second Alternate in Dramatic Interpretation

• Cata Fernandez – Second Alternate in the House

• Ava Holmes – Second Alternate in United States Extemporaneous Speaking

The school finished the Waterloo tournament with three school-level acknowledgments.

• District Speech Sweepstakes – 1st Place

• District Overall Sweepstakes – 2nd Place

• District Congress Sweepstakes – 3rd Place