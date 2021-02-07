Deceased man found in submerged car at scene where another man has life-threatening injuries

A deceased 32-year-old Davenport man was found in a vehicle submerged in the Mississippi River early Sunday and another man has suffered life-threatening injuries.

About 6:15 a.m., Moline police responded to 75 23rd St. for a single-vehicle crash, a news release says.

A Lunda construction employee arrived at work and noticed tire tracks in the snow and missing barricades along the east side of the parking lot. The employee then noticed a hole in the ice and heard someone yelling for help a few feet away.

Police found a 21-year-old Davenport man wet and lying in the snow, and a white Chrysler 300 passenger car submerged in about eight feet of water at the edge of the shoreline.

The man, with life-threatening injuries, was transported by MedForce to a hospital.

The Moline Fire Department coordinated a rescue-and-recovery effort of the vehicle in

“extremely perilous conditions,” the release says. The Mississippi River was ice covered and the ambient air temperature was less than 4 degrees below zero.

Fire crews, assisted by Moline Public Works Department, Big River Rescue and Recovery dive team and Cantrell’s Towing, made a difficult recovery of the submerged car and its occupant, a 32-year-old Davenport man, who was pronounced dead.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, who did not release the man’s name, said an autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.



The Moline Police Department Traffic Unit and the Criminal Investigation Unit have taken

over the investigation. Alcohol is believed to be a factor, the news release says.

Moline police ask anyone with information to call Moline Police at 309-797-0401. Also, information can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or the P3 Tips smart

phone app.

The incident remains under investigation.