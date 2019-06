13 people hospitalized after a deck collapses at a family reunion Saturday afternoon in Colona.

Local 4 News was first on the scene at Colona’s Scott Family Park.

The call came in just after 1:30 p.m.

Family members tell Local 4, they were “shocked” when it happened.

The Colona Fire Chief says, those with injuries are being treated at local hospitals.

None of the injuries are life threatening.

The cause of the deck collapse is unknown at this time.