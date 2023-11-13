The Downtown Davenport Partnership, Downtown Bettendorf Organization and Rock Island Downtown Alliance are getting into the holiday spirit with Deck the Downtowns, which encourages people to eat, drink, shop and be merry in the downtowns between November 18, 2023 and January 1, 2024.

Over 90 businesses are participating in the Holiday Display Challenge by decorating their storefronts throughout the three downtowns. Dozens of local artists have been hired to paint many of the festive storefronts. Patrons can pick up a flyer at downtown businesses to find all participating locations and vote for their favorite display for the chance to win gift cards and more.

Patrons will hunt for the holiday pickle ornament throughout downtown Davenport. The ornaments were created with 3-D printers by students at Western Illinois University – Quad Cities. Pick up an official hunt card at one of the 40+ participating businesses. Anyone who finds 10 pickles and turns in their completed card at either the German American Heritage Center or downtown Davenport Public Library will win their own pickle ornament, while supplies last. Participants will also be entered to win gift cards and a grand prize.

Patrons will hunt for the holiday train ornament in downtown Rock Island, inspired by Rock Island’s railroad history. The custom-crafted train ornaments were laser cut by Crawford Company and decorated by Jackson Autobody & Custom Paint. Train ornaments can be found at 45+ businesses in downtown Rock Island. Anyone who finds 10 holiday trains and turns in their completed stamp card at the downtown Rock Island Library, Quad City Arts or Quad City Botanical Center will win their own train ornament, while supplies last. Participants will also be entered to win a grand prize.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) will distribute over $1,000 in gift cards from downtown businesses on Saturday, November 25 (Small Business Saturday) to thank customers for shopping local. At the ImpactLife mobile blood drive from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, 330 W. 3rd St., DDP will provide gift cards to anyone who donates blood.

