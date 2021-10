Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope held a ribbon cutting in Moline for the grand opening of its community center.

Argrow’s House offers a safe space for women healing from violence and abuse. The organization previously only had one center in Davenport, but with the new location will be able to offer more support for members.

Argrow’s house will hold a virtual celebration beginning at 7:00 p.m. It will include testimonials from abuse survivors and important developments for the center for 2022.