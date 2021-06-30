Deep Lakes Park receives grant to encourage tourism in Muscatine

Deep Lakes Park in Muscatine received a grant from the state of Iowa to help foster growth of the city’s tourism industry. The Muscatine County Conservation Board helped conceptualize modernized cabins for the park to offer locals and tourists a peaceful place to stay for an outdoor retreat.

The cabins cost about $1 million to build and they sport amenities like air-conditioning, TVs, kitchen appliances, and more.

The city hopes the new addition will also provide a fun spot for families to bike, hike, fish, and even swim together as the cabins are located right by the water on their “swimming beach.”