The 2023-2024 deer bow hunting season within the limits of the City of Muscatine will be held Sept. 16, 2023, through Jan. 10, 2024. The hunting season was approved by the Muscatine City Council on August 2, 2023.

The City of Muscatine has participated in a city-wide Deer Management Zone Program in collaboration with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources since the 2006-2007 Deer Hunting Season. A total of 758 deer have been harvested in the 15 years of the program’s existence including 39 a year ago.

This year’s hunt within the city limits will again be for bow hunting on approved private property with two (2) acres or more with a distance restriction from an occupied structure of 150 feet. Property owners may combine parcels to reach the two (2) acre minimum. All other rules and regulations of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) pertaining to deer hunting in Iowa will apply to the City hunt as well.

With the approval of the City Council, bow hunting will be allowed at McKee Park. The main focus of allowing hunting on designated public property is to give hunters that do hot have a place to hunt in the City Deer Hunt a place to hunt.

Special rules on who will be allowed to hunt on public property will be discussed at the August 23, 2023, informational meeting.

Required informational meeting

The informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the Aquatic Center in Weed Park. Hunters interested in participating in this year’s hunt are required to attend this meeting. Information will be presented on certain public properties that will be allowed to hunt on this year.

Required qualifying shoots

In advance of the upcoming bow hunting season for deer within the city limits, the City of Muscatine will once again host a qualifying shoot for interested parties. In order for individuals to be eligible to participate in this year’s hunting season within the city limits, they must pass a shooting proficiency test.

The test will be given at the lower-level lot of the Weed Park Maintenance Facility, 1211 Weed Park Drive, on the following dates:

· Saturday, August 26, 2023 – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

· Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

· Wednesday, September 6, 2022 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Deer licenses and required paperwork

The only location where hunters can purchase deer licenses and receive other required paperwork from the state of Iowa for hunting within the City limits of Muscatine is at the Muscatine County Recorder’s Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Deer kill check in

In order to track the success of the program, the City of Muscatine and the IDNR are requiring all hunters to check in deer killed at the Muscatine Fire Department, 312 E. 5th Street, between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily. The Muscatine Fire Department Phone number is 563-263-9233.Hunters must be prepared to show their city license and all other appropriate paperwork to confirm participation in the program.

Additional information

Questions concerning the City of Muscatine’s 2023/2024 deer hunting season can be directed to the Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.