The Scott County Conservation Board has approved a special deer hunt for archery hunters only from Oct. 1, 2023, through Jan. 10, 2024, at Scott County Park, a news release says.

This hunt is only for residents of Iowa. Applications are now available and must be returned no later than Monday, July 31, by 4:30 p.m.

For more information and an application form, please visit the Scott County Conservation website here.