Layoffs have been announced at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline.

An email from the company said that staff at the plant were told today that about 225 production employees will be laid off indefinitely, as of October 16. Employees were informed about the layoffs by factory leadership during meetings at the factory.

John Deere Harvester Works currently has about 2,300 total employees, with about 1,975 of them working in production and maintenance jobs.

While the company has hired hundreds of employees in the area in recent years, they have maintained that each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with the needs of the individual factory to optimize the staff at each facility. ​​

