Deere eliminates salaried positions ‘to become a leaner organization’

A restructuring has led to the elimination of salaried positions at Deere & Co.

The company released the following statement to Local 4 News:

“As part of the Smart Industrial redesign, we are aspiring to become a leaner organization that’s more capable of responding to rapidly changing market conditions and customer demands with enhanced speed and flexibility. To do this, we’re broadening spans of control and reducing layers across our company to further empower employees, drive efficiencies, improve communication, and respond to changing market conditions more quickly. Further, we are balancing our cost structure to create a more customer-driven and streamlined organization. Salaried positions are being eliminated, but Deere won’t specifically comment on how many or where.”

Here is more information on the company’s Smart Industrial redesign.