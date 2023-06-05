The PGA Tour, Moline-based Deere & Company and the Quad Cities Golf Classic Charitable Foundation announced today that John Deere has signed a multi-year extension as the title sponsor of the John Deere Classic.

The announcement was made Monday morning at the tournament’s annual media day at TPC Deere Run, Silvis.

Fans look on as J.T. Poston putts in to win on the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 3, 2022 in Silvis. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

John Deere is one of the PGA Tour longest running title sponsors, dating back to 1998. Its current sponsorship was due to expire this year.

“We would like to express our gratitude to John Deere for its continued support of the PGA Tour and the John Deere Classic,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. “The John Deere Classic is a signature example of one of the PGA Tour’s most engaged communities coming together to achieve great things. As title sponsor, John Deere has gone above and beyond to help create an outstanding experience for our players and golf fans, while making a lasting impact with local nonprofits.”

Since the tournament’s inception in 1971, the John Deere Classic has helped raise $159.57 million for charity, 98 percent of which has been raised since John Deere assumed title sponsorship in 1998, the release said. Last year, the John Deere Classic delivered a tournament record $13.9 million to 481 organizations through its Birdies for Charity program.

Birdies for Charity in 2022 raised $13.9 million for 481 area organizations (photo: Bryan Bobb).

“For our company, and for the hundreds of John Deere employees and retirees who volunteer their time to make this such a great event for the fans and the players, the John Deere Classic is much more than just another stop on the PGA Tour. It helps us connect with our global customers and make a positive contribution to the quality of life in our local community,” said Deere chairman and CEO John C. May.

“Our relationship with the tour has been extremely productive. We look forward to working together to elevate the experience and impact of the John Deere Classic for the players, fans and community members,” he said.

The John Deere Classic moved to its current home at TPC Deere Run in 2000 and features winners that include Steve Stricker (2009-11), Jordan Spieth (2013, 2015) and Zach Johnson (2012). Last year, J.T. Poston earned the second PGA Tour title of his career, leading wire-to-wire in a three-stroke win over Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo.

J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 3, 2022 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The agreement includes sponsorship of the John Deere Classic and a continuance of John Deere’s Official Marketing Partner program. Deere retains its designation as Official Golf Course Equipment Supplier of the PGA Tour, Official Golf Course Equipment Supplier of the TPC Network, Official Utility Vehicle of the PGA Tour, Official Mower of the PGA Tour, Official Tractor of the PGA Tour and Official Golf Course Equipment Leasing Company.

The John Deere Classic has earned multiple PGA Tour awards throughout its history, including PGA Tour Tournament of the Year in 2016. The annual stop in Silvis has also been honored multiple times for both Best Title Sponsor Integration and Most Engaged Community.

The 2023 tournament will be held July 6-9 at TPC Deere Run and will be televised domestically on Local 4 WHBF via CBS, Paramount+, Golf Channel, Peacock and PGA Tour LIVE on ESPN+.