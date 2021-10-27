Deere files resistance to UAW’s motion to vacate temporary restraining order

Deere & Company has filed a resistance to UAW’s motion to vacate the temporary restraining order put in place by a court ruling in favor of Deere.

The UAW filed a motion Monday to vacate the temporary restraining order Deere and Company won, allowing Deere to limit the numbers of striking UAW workers at Deere property to no more than four members on strike at each gate.

Deere & Company filed Tuesday for the restraining order to be upheld and made the following points in a court document:

Deere’s petition was accompanied by signed statements, which are the equivalent of affidavits or sworn testimony

Deere gave notice that it would be seeking injunctive relief, and there were special circumstances, caused by UAW’s unlawful acts, so that notice was not required

The totality of the circumstances supports the issuance of a temporary injunction

